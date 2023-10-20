Maneuver, Meloni’s failed attempt to increase a tax. Tajani adamant

The government he desperately needed funds to finance the maneuver and the prime minister, before presenting the budget law, tried to follow various paths. Also ticks – reports Repubblica – a attempt to convince Forza Italia to give in on a point that was very dear to the former leader Berlusconi: the inheritance tax. Meloni hypothesized of increase the ratebut on this topic Tajani he was adamant. It’s Sunday afternoon. There are just a few hours left until the Council of Ministers on the maneuver convened at Palazzo Chigi for the following morning.

Giorgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani they talk on the phone. “A brief but necessary conversation”, explain government sources. The prime minister asks her deputy, in Forza Italia, if the increase in the inheritance tax occurred in a decree connected to the Financial, is a viable option. The Foreign Minister doesn’t even think about it for a moment, saying a clear “no” to the request. So the rate increase is skipped.

