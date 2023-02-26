February 26, 2023 23:49

The Italian Coast Guard has confirmed that at least 43 bodies have been found off the coast of southern Italy after a boat carrying migrants crashed, and Italian authorities fear the death toll could rise in the disaster. The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the death toll was higher, and said that 59 people had died, based on information provided by the Crotone province in Calabria. The boat was wrecked by rough seas off the resort of Stecato di Cotro, just meters before the coast. The Coast Guard stated that 80 survivors were found, some of whom made it ashore by their own efforts. Survivors said the boat was carrying at least 250 people. The head of the Italian Red Cross, Rosario Valastro, tweeted, “This is a distress call that should wake up society so that similar tragic incidents do not happen.” The Italian Prime Minister expressed her deep regret over the incident, and wrote in a statement, “It is a criminal act to send a 20-meter boat with at least 200 people on board to the sea amid forecasts of bad weather.” Meloni said her government’s goal was to prevent such boats from ever being put into the sea, and called for cooperation from the countries the migrants originated from and the countries they started the journey from.

Source: agencies