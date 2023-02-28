“Obviously I expect very tough opposition. I too have made a very tough opposition in recent years”: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni telephoned Elly Schlein after her election as secretary of the Democratic Party “to wish her well”, and said she was ready to “exchange ideas ” with the political opponent.

“It has never scared me – said the prime minister speaking on Bruno Vespa’s ‘Five minutes’ broadcast – I heard Schlein say that she and the Democratic Party will be a problem for the Meloni government. Democracy has never been a problem for us. If anything, she was for the left. For us, a comparison made on ideas is simply good news. I’m ready for discussion and I wish Elly Schlein a good job”.

Meloni then replied to the journalist’s questions on topical issues, in particular the shipwreck that took place off the coast of Crotone: “I want to reiterate my condolences for a tragedy that cannot leave anyone indifferent – he commented – but the only way to face seriously with humanity this matter is to stop departures and on this we need a Europe which, in addition to declaring its availability, acts quickly”.

The prime minister defended herself from those who attacked her by linking the tragedy to the government’s anti-NGO decree: “That trade is not covered by non-governmental organizations and this demonstrates, trivially, that the point is that the more people leave, the more people risk die”.

And on Ukraine, another issue that continues to dominate: “I am proud of the fact that what we have done for the Ukrainians also concerns the civilian population: no one says that we in Ukraine have brought electric generators because there are people who risk to die of cold, that has no light, children, families, normal people attacked with missiles that bomb strategic infrastructures to subdue the population, with cold, hunger, darkness”.

“I am proud – adds the premier – and I believe that Italians too should be proud of what we are doing to defend these families and these children: it is Italy, a proud Italy that does not change its position from one day to the next and until I will be in government this Italy I want to represent”.