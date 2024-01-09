Top social politicians, Meloni overtakes Salvini in December. And Conte regains the podium at the expense of Zaia

The ranking of the most clicked politicians on social media in December, drawn up by Sensemakersshows the overtaking of Giorgia Meloni on Matteo Salvini, after several months. As he writes Primaonlinethe growth of the Prime Minister concerns exclusively interactions (+111%) and is not due to an increase in publications which, in fact, are lower than those of November (-43%).

The best performing content of Melonswhich alone totals more than 2 million user interactions, is about his selfie with the Indian Prime Minister, Waysaccompanied by the hashtag #melodi, published on the occasion of the Cop28.

In reverse, Salvini also sees a contraction dynamic in overall interactions, which decreased by -22%. In this case the decline is accompanied by a friction also in the volume of publications which goes from almost 600 in November to just over 480 contents in December.

But that is not all. Giuseppe Conte regains the podium at the expense of Luca Zaia with a difference of just 300 thousand interactions. If in Conte's case the anti-government contents are the protagonist Melonsthe Governor of Veneto, however, leaves room for current affairs publications with content dedicated to Giulia Cecchettin (which dominated exclusively last month) which are added, as he writes Primaonlineposts dedicated to the agricultural fair held in Santa Lucia di Piave.

