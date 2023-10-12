The objective is to reassure the financial markets and avoid the spread’s rush

“Climate of great collaboration and determination in the majority in view of the Budget Law. Minister Giorgetti gave a report on the structure of the Law which will be approved in the next Council of Ministers on Monday. A serious maneuver which, within the framework of the sustainability of public finances , will focus its attention on medium-low incomes and pensions, on the family and on healthcare, in continuity with the work carried out by the government since the previous budget law”. So says the official note from Palazzo Chigi last night at 11.52pm at the end of the majority summit with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and extended to the center-right group leaders on the maneuver for 2024.

According to Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal, thanks to sources at the highest levels who participated in the summit, the Prime Minister’s intention is to confirm the cutting the tax wedge for the whole of next year up to 35 thousand euros gross annual income, with aid to families with children and, another long-awaited measure, the renewal of the contract in the healthcare sector.

But the politically relevant news that Affaritaliani.it exclusively anticipates Meloni’s firm and decisive intention, shared with the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, to “armor” the maneuver. In essence, the text that will emerge from the next Council of Ministers must not be touched or modified, there will be no amendments by the majority parties. Obviously there will be those from the opposition, but in Parliament the Centre-right he pledged to be united and to move forward very quickly with approval, almost certainly with confidence in both houses of Parliament. Meloni and Giorgetti’s intention is to follow a quick process to reassure the financial markets, also in view of Moody’s decision on Italy’s rating on 17 November, and try to avoid the spread’s rush.

Finally Meloni asked Lega and Forza Italia “maximum compactness” in this very delicate phase, despite, inevitably, the long electoral campaign for the European elections of 9 June 2024 leading the parties to attempt to distinguish themselves in order to seek consensus (in the European elections we vote using proportional representation and therefore it is all against all). In essence , from last night’s summit at Palazzo Chigi the real news is that of an “armored” maneuver which will not be modified in Parliament and which will be approved quickly to calm the danger of the rise in the spread.

Subscribe to the newsletter

