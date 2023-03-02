Meloni in India from Modi: “Solid India-Italy relations, trade reaches 15 billion”

The Italian premier Giorgia Meloni she flew to India to address the first bilateral meeting with the Indian minister Narendra Ways. In the talks, several were discussed themessuch as the war in Ukraine, economic cooperation and the node on international defense. In the course of the press statements after the bilateral meeting, Melons as well as thanking the Indian prime minister for the “splendid welcome” received upon his arrival in New Delhi, testifying “the deep friendship linking our two nations, which are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year”, underlined the importance of the “strategic relations” between Italy and India.

“We want to take it further forward and higher” le diplomatic relationsand between Italy and India, Meloni said, for this reason we have decided to raise the our strategic partnership relationships“. Relations between Italy and India are “extremely solid, I am thinking of the issue of excellent commercial collaboration. It is worth mentioning that non the trade between Italy and India we have reached the record figure of almost 15 billion euros and that in just two years we have more than doubled the volume of that trade. Yet we are both convinced that more can be done”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “The solution of some previous issues, the resumption of direct flights between Italy and India pcan further facilitate exchanges”, underlined the premier.

Italy-India, Meloni: “millennial cultures, nations that have fought for their freedom”

“Between Italy and India there are many similitudes. We are two peninsulas, two millenary cultures and relatively younger states. We are nations that fought for their independence and their freedom. There are many elements of closeness in our visionin recognizing the value of identity protection as a basic condition also for defending the rights of one’s own peoples”, remarked Meloni.

