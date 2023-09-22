The next US and European elections will mark its end





At the recent Security Council meeting UN a drama took place: Volodymyr Zelensky understood that it was over for him.

For the first time, the US did not appear so passionately devoted to its cause, namely the war with Russia.

For the first time the Ukrainian comedian, who is also of Russian origin, has fully realized that a political trap is closing in on him.

The next US elections and those European they will mark his end.

In fact, in America President Joe Biden is in free fall in the polls. He’s old, he’s stoned, he falls asleep publicly, they don’t call him “Sleepy Joe” for nothing.

The indicted son Hunter, the same Hunter – mind you – a friend of Zelensky who dealt with energy affairs in Kiev before the war.

The Republicans, starting with the most openly Trumpian ones, no longer want to help the man with the sweaty green shirt, that is, Zelensky.

US Republicans, in fact, are already traditionally hostile to wars and this one in particular.

Let us remember, by the way, that all US wars – except that of the Gulf – were provoked by democratic presidents.

They preach well but they scratch badly and then they fall.

What if Joe Biden insists on supporting the dancer from Kiev (his performances on stiletto heels are famous) would only accelerate his vertical fall and in any case he will soon have legal problems linked to his son and risks impeachment.

And then there is a basic fact that begins to emerge, let’s say a historical truth.

In Ukraine, two coups d’état were carried out against the pro-Russian minority. Westerners glossed over it only because it was convenient.

I talked about it here for example

Zelensky was going to trial for corruption and was saved from the war with Russia.

The Man from Kiev pushed – and still pushes – the world towards a nuclear Third World War.

He does it because he knows that all his political fortune and material wealth is based precisely on the war which is his real insurance.

As long as it’s there war he can thrive and is protected from the processes that were starting.

The world has fallen victim to a sorcerer enchanter who is playing with the lives of billions of people, regardless of the consequences.

His sole purpose is to preserve his power while the world risks a nuclear holocaust.

But times are changing.

America is tired of supporting (and putting up with) the yellow-blue minstrel.

Biden has understood that he is losing the elections, the Democrats too and the Republicans are openly attacking the new aid.

Zelensky is now a finished man.

Now, rather than the war against the Russians, he should think about saving himself and his family.

Italy does its part.

Giorgia Meloni smelled the air and abandoned Biden, moving closer to Trump. Now she has the problem of forgetting the embarrassing photos with the dancer from Kiev.

