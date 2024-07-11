Matteo Salvini’s critical position on sending weapons to Ukraine? “The majority has always been very united on this matter, the Italian position is very clear throughout the world“. This is how Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded, at a press briefing in Washington after the NATO summit. “It also follows what is written in our program: we said from the beginning that we would support Ukraine and every peace initiative. This is written in the program and it is what we have done with a solidity that, I must point out, we have not seen in all the majorities that preceded us and we do not see in the opposition. I consider it an excellent element that helps Italy to be respected and credible in the world”. When a reporter asks him if he doesn’t consider the leader of the League a problem, “he’s not a problem”, Meloni replies dryly.

“Biden? I saw him well, excellent summit with him”

Did Joe Biden see him lucid? “I saw him well – says the Prime Minister – I spoke with Biden on several occasions, he made a good impression on me, the impression of the president of the United States of America. In short, of a person who is working, who has organized an excellent summit and I congratulate him for the organization”.

Meloni-Zelensky bilateral, focus also on the affected hospital

At the end of the last day of the NATO summit, Prime Minister Meloni met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the center of the meeting, explains a note from Palazzo Chigi, was the progress of the ongoing conflict, starting with the serious consequences of the Russian bombing of the pediatric hospital in Kiev.

The two leaders then reviewed the results of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the peace summit held in Switzerland and their follow-up. Finally, they shared initial assessments regarding the future conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine that will be hosted by Italy in June next year.