“I want to wish the whole of Italy a 2024 of pride, success, optimism and hope.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote it on social media on the last day of 2023.

“I will do my best – continues the Prime Minister – and the Government with me, but to build a better future for this unique nation it is important that we all believe in it together. May you be happy, courageous and enterprising. Happy New Year, to you and your families.”

The post also makes a reference to his health: the Prime Minister had to deal with problems related to the otoliths. “I had some small health problems that forced me to stay home, but now I'm much better – he says -. I want to apologize for the commitments I had to postpone (from which, as always, I will not shy away) and thank the many Italians who sent me wishes for a speedy recovery. I also want to say thanks – adds Meloni – to those few who even managed to argue about health: they remind me of who I don't want to be”.