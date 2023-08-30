Government, Meloni: “Foreign policy serves to strengthen one’s nation, not one’s party”

The government is preparing to face an autumn that promises to be hot for the many dossier that are about to arrive on the premier table. From the maneuver financial, to the consequences of the tax on extra profitsup to the delicate ones international relations and the stability pact in Europe. “With USA And China – Meloni tells Il Sole 24 Ore – the relationships are transparent. On the Silk Road we will discuss in Parliament, there will be no effect on trade relations. Then there are those who are surprised that relations with the US are good. Those who consider foreign policy a tool to strengthen their party think so. I don’t think so. Foreign policy is done to strengthen your nation. And she communicates with everyone, first of all with the United States who are among our main allies, regardless of the change of governments. They know that with me there is no trick and there is no deception“.

Meloni also addresses the chapter relating to banks and on the extra profit tax it does not reverse. “I took responsibility for the decision. Someone says: ‘You want to tax the wealth you have earned.’ I I will never tax legitimate profit entrepreneurial, but I do not intend to defend positional annuities“. Meloni will soon be grappling with the next commitments abroad, from the G20 in India to the UN summit in New York.

Read also: Gianni Alemanno in the League “mutual interest”. For now, then…

Read also: Vannacci: “Does the League want me at the European Championships? Thanks, I won’t close the door”

Subscribe to the newsletter

