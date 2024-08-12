Prisons Decree, Nordio stopped: no Colle. Pre-trial detention will be discussed first in the Council of Ministers. Behind the scenes

The Prison Decree approved by Parliament does not satisfy the minister of Justice Nordio and for this reason he asked to address the delicate issue of pre-trial detention (not included in the final voted document), directly with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. But his question of “urgent meeting“it was stopped, no summit in the near future, everything postponed until September. But in the meantime both at Palazzo Chigi and at the Colle they are working to avoid this meetingon the one hand Mattarella – reports La Stampa – asks for do not be exploited from the Minister of Justice on pre-trial detention and on the other hand Prime Minister Meloni underlines that “the text on prisons must first go to the Council of Ministers“. Brothers of Italy, the party of the Prime Minister, would like to focus not on pre-trial detention but on prison construction. More prisoners, more prisons: the formula of simplicity according to the right.

And in fact yesterday the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmaster he was quick to reiterate that on this “we have confirmed all the commitments“. Meloni’s fear also concerns the possible convergences among a part of the majority – Forza Italia – and off he goes of the opposition on a line that is more robust and more interventionist against the degradation of prisons, to be obtained through a softening of preventive detention. The Berlusconi supporters – continues La Stampa – want review the concept of reiteration of the crime (one of the three reasons that trigger pre-trial detention), and they have clearly made it clear that the efforts of the next few months will be concentrated on this battle. One more reason to slow down Nordio’s hyperactivityaccording to the Prime Minister, as she had already done a few months ago, when, to avoid a head-on clash with the judiciary, she essentially placed him under special administration, taking him away the direction of the reform of the separation of careers, and of the CSM.