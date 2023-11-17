Schlein: “Atreju? We are waiting for Meloni in Parliament on the minimum wage”

After months of postponements, Giorgia Meloni wants to definitively move the discussion on the minimum wage to Parliament, turning her back on 3.5 million workers. That’s where we are waiting for you to discuss and vote for it, if you have the courage.” Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein.

EU, Meloni: “More must be done on the Stability Pact”. Video

Elly Schlein’s no to the invitation to Atreju “I learned it from you, I am not concerned with the program of Atreju, an open party par excellence, the first party to imagine confrontations between very different leaders. Bertinotti was not afraid to present himself and dialogue, I note that things have changed“. This was said by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, speaking to journalists in Zagreb. “I don’t know – she added – how to interpret the decision, I have always showed up when invited and it was I who opened the invitations to the left. Almost everyone came, Gentiloni, Letta… It’s one of the very first times someone says no, but I don’t feel like judging her.”

Seaside: Melons, start new negotiation with commission

“We inherit a situation that has been dragging on for a few years. The technical table has done something that curiously has not been done to date, namely the mapping of the beaches, establishing that technically there is no scarcity of the resource. Today we need to start a new bargaining with the EU Commission, we must provide legal certainty, we are making steps forward”. Prime Minister Meloni stated this during a press point in Zagreb to those who asked if the government had reached a dead end regarding the seaside resorts.

Migrants, Meloni: we will define the rules of the Albania agreement in Parliament “I don’t understand nervousness”

On the agreement with Albania “we have presented an agreement between two governments that needs grounding, these are rules that we define, which we will define with Parliament”, but “I don’t understand the nervousness”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, speaking to journalists in Zagreb. For Meloni it is a “very innovative” agreement and “with the jurisdiction that remains Italian it offers all the guarantees”.

Prime Minister Meloni in Croatia. Video

“I am happy to bring the presence of the Italian Prime Minister twenty years” after the last visit, a fact “inexplicable due to the proximity, not only geographical but also historical, that unites us and the strength of our relations” which are “excellent” .

Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the joint declarations at the end of the bilateral meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovich in Zagreb, underlining that “we agree that we can always do better”. “We are aware of the difficulties especially for cross-border communities since the restoration of border control linked to the Middle Eastern crisis: we have made a transitory choice, ready to reconsider it at any time when the security conditions are clearer and calmer”, said Meloni.

“I think it is a very innovative, intelligent agreement and it seems to me that it has been seized with a lot of interest by the other European partners, it will depend on our ability to make it work in the best way. I think it can be an example to be replicated”. Thus Giorgia Meloni in the joint declarations at the end of the bilateral meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovich at Zagrebresponding to a question on the agreement on migrants with Tirana, underlining that Italy was a “pioneer”.

“It seems to me that steps forward are being made” on the new Stability Pact because “we are realizing that the return” to the old rules “it would be disastrous for our economy” but these are “still insufficient steps, we need to work a lot and more”. Thus Giorgia Meloni at the end of the bilateral meeting with Andrej Plenkovich in Zagreb, underlining that a “final rush” is needed and that “strategic investments” must be taken into account.

“Italy and Croatia are neighboring nations united by deep ties. I am happy to be here many years after the last visit of an Italian Prime Minister to enhance our friendship and relaunch strategic cooperation between our peoples”. This is the message left by Prime Minister Giorgia Melons in the Golden Book of the Croatian Government, on the occasion of the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovich.

“The agreement on migrants with theAlbania, it is very innovative and intelligent, it will be up to us to make it work in the best way and to make it replicate especially if it works. Italy is a pioneer in this project at a time when we need to imagine new paths for a problem that we have not managed in the best way.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Zagreb at the end of the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Plenkovic.

“If we can think of strengthening our competitiveness without adapting the rules of our governance to the strategies we give ourselves, we risk appearing short-sighted. This was said by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the joint declarations at the end of the bilateral meeting in Zagreb, with the Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovi, answering a question on the new Stability Pact. According to the Prime Minister “a return to the old parameters would be disastrous for the economy. Progress has been made but for Italy it is still insufficient, we need to work even more“.

