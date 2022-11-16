Migrants, energy and international trade: Italy is changing pace

Giorgia Meloni left for the G20 in Bali hit by the controversies of the controversy opened by France on the issue of the Ocean Viking. But undoubtedly in the beautiful Indonesian island the echoes of all this seemed very distant, however the only female prime minister present at the summit (as US President Biden elegantly wanted to underline) who brought with him, in addition to his daughter Ginevra, his loyal undersecretary Giovan Battista Fazzolariconsidered by many to be the prime minister’s most important adviser on foreign policy.

In fact, he was the first to bet on the decision to support the position of without hesitation firm condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukrainein the aftermath of the outbreak of the conflict, and continue with conviction on that Atlanticist path that has always distinguished the policy of the Brothers of Italy.

This has allowed Meloni’s party to be, in the eyes of the international community (Use in the lead, of course) in a certainly advantageous position, compared to too many hesitations on the part of the allies Lega and Forza Italia.

The bilateral that Meloni obtained with Joe Biden (which lasted longer than the pre-established time and did not need interpreters, given the excellent English spoken by the Italian premier) was an opportunity to consolidate the relationship between the two countries, arriving at an important concession by the Usa, which no one in Europe has yet achieved: to have something concrete help on the energy frontthe top priority of the Italian government at the moment.

Certainly on the left someone will have something to mourn, seeing how the leader of the Fdi has succeeded in a few weeks where many prime ministers of the past have instead failed. Other than the danger of isolation in Europeas throughout the electoral campaign Letta & Company wanted the voters to believe.

In the United States, for some time now, Meloni has managed to build a strong and authoritative image for herself, not only among the party of the little elephant, but also among some democratic exponents, such as the post-vote meetings held by the current minister of enterprises and made in Italy in Washington, Adolfo Ursohave amply demonstrated.

But after having obtained this important result with the most powerful man in the world, from whom she also extracted the promise of a forthcoming close state visit to Washington, the prime minister sat around the table with the Turkish leader, Reception Erdogan.

With the Turkish president, Meloni immediately faced not only the issue of migrants and the delicate situation in Libya (according to qualified sources present at the summit, Erdogan would have shown broad availability for dialogue both on the issue of migrants and on that of Libya, which still remains an open hot front with Macron’s France), but also on the issue of Ukrainian wheat.

It is clear that Erdogan, currently in his position of relative strength which he has assumed vis-à-vis Europe on the Middle Eastern chessboard, could look with interest at those who, like Meloni, appear to have similar ideas on the fight against irregular immigration and appearing as a new and interesting face in the European political landscape, with which it is useless to go around, Erdogan has never had great appeal.

The fact that our country has certainly lost influence over the Maghreb in recent years, leaving room for those who, like Erdogan, have instead been astute in exploiting the weaknesses of a Europe that is too divided and indecisive in foreign policy, could represent an important new firm point from which to start in the government’s foreign policy in that delicate geographical area.

