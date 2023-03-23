From the summit “I expect concrete steps on the basis of the conclusions of last February, I can say that I am satisfied with the latest version of the draft conclusions that is circulating”. Thus, on his arrival at the European Council, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined that in the text “the Commission is asked to proceed expeditiously and postpone the verification to the next EU Council”. That of migrants “is a topic considered central today, something that was unthinkable until a few months ago and is followed step by step by the Council”.

Read also

League

“Frankly, I’m not worried” by the League’s positions on Ukraine, “Italy’s line is clear”, she assured, underlining that “apart from the positions expressed by the necessary call to continue working towards a solution to the conflict, on where we all work, the point is to understand what is useful about”.

Stability Pact

On the reform of the Stability Pact “there are always quite different visions, but I think the EU must learn from its mistakes, from the past, from the reality we are facing”, Meloni reiterated, recalling that “today we are asked to investments for the ecological, digital, strategic supply chain transition”. And so, according to Meloni, “it cannot be thought that the investments necessary to make our systems competitive are not taken into account in governance: it would be tragic for us to return to the previous parameters”. The prime minister therefore calls for “governance that is more attentive to economic growth and not just to stability: there are steps forward but much work still needs to be done”.

“I’m in contact with Macron, let’s see”, Meloni said again, speaking of the bilaterals he will have on the sidelines of the European Council. “Now I see the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki – you anticipated her – and I am planning a meeting with the Greek prime minister, perhaps also extended to other countries on matters of governance”.

European Council

The European summit has begun in Brussels: the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will also be present at the first working session, with whom there will be an exchange “on the main geopolitical issues and global challenges”, he said in the letter d European Council President Charles Michel invited leaders.

The European Council, which will meet today and tomorrow, will have on the table first of all the economy, and secondly foreign affairs. The heads of state and government will also talk about migrations, but no one expects big news, also because the strategy to follow on this matter has already been widely discussed, and put in black and white in the conclusions, in the extraordinary Council of 9 February.

As explained by a senior EU official, “what matters is that we have set a course of action; now we need to implement it”. This does not mean that it will be put on the back burner: “Let’s keep the pressure on”, in the sense that the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Swedish presidency will update the leaders on what has been done since February 9 to today. Von der Leyen has already explained it in a very detailed letter released on Monday evening. “The same thing will happen in the European Council in June – continues the source – the intention is not to reopen the discussion every time, but to implement what has already been decided”.

Today’s European Council will be the first ordinary of 2023 and will be followed by the Eurosummit in an enlarged format, at 27 the following day. The summit will start earlier than usual, at 11.30 (the pre-summits of the major European parties will take place in the early morning: Pd secretary Elly Schlein is also expected) for a working lunch with the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, with the which there will be an exchange “on the main geopolitical issues and global challenges”, as explained by the president of the European Council Charles Michel.