After yesterday’s speech and the bilateral thaw with Macron that lasted about two hours, the premier Giorgia Meloni has arrived at the European Council for the second day of the summit. The meeting of the euro summit enlarged to 27 is scheduled for this morning, with the presence of the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde and the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe.

Read also

In the meantime, the Italian prime minister had a “profitable and cordial” meeting this morning with the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of the Eurosummit. This is what is learned from diplomatic sources.