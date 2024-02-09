For the president of Fratelli d'Italia it is the right homage to one of the main protagonists of twentieth-century Italian history





Giorgia Meloni she went to visit the exhibition dedicated to Enrico Berlinguer, set up at the former Testaccio slaughterhouse in Rome. Accompanying her, in the rooms that collect photos, books and newspapers on the unforgettable secretary of the PCI, who died in 1984, was Ugo Sposetti, historic treasurer of the DS, guardian of communist memory. Meloni arrived in the evening, and she focused on the images of the leader's family and political story.

In the afternoon, by coincidence, Sposetti had explained to the Press to have forwarded the official invitations to all institutional levels, without further exaggerating on the possibility of seeing the prime minister. The former parliamentarian still didn't know – or pretended very well – that Meloni would arrive a few hours later. For the president of Brothers of Italy is the right homage to one of the main protagonists of Italian history Twentieth century, the one who represented an adversary for the post-fascists of the Italian Social Movement – the political part in which Meloni's biographical roots lie -. A rival who, however, was the first to pay homage to Giorgio Almirante, the leader of the MSI, by going to his funeral.