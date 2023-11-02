“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the center of political attention in Italy. The Italian government recognizes the growing importance of AI and is including it among its main initiatives, with the aim of perfecting the National Plan for ‘Artificial intelligence”. During a recent speech at the AI ​​Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, government leader Giorgia Meloni highlighted the country’s commitment in this direction. You also announced the creation of a dedicated fund to support young Italian companies active in this field. Meloni underlined the establishment of various committees, with the task of analyzing and understanding the effect of AI in various fields. Meloni also explained that on the European stage, Italy actively engages with the European Union in the definition and approval of the Artificial Intelligence Act. This act aims to promote responsible adoption of AI, placing emphasis on The importance of safeguarding the public interest and preventing inappropriate applications, both in the commercial and security contexts.