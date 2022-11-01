Giorgia Meloni: “Macron? I challenged him for the French predatory attitude “

The relationship rediscovered with Matteo Salvini (“the fact of not taking sides a priori with Berlusconi helped me a lot”), the tensions with the president of Forza Italia (“I don’t know how well he was advised”), the conversation with Emmanuel Macron (” I contested the predatory attitude that France showed “). Giorgia Meloni took stock of the last few weeks, the troubled formation of the government and the first face to face, as prime minister, with a foreign head of state. She did it by talking to Bruno Vespa for his latest book: “The great storm”.

“I have never really feared of not being able to establish a government even if I have considered the hypothesis of presenting myself in Parliament without a prior agreement with all the allies, when some proposals seemed to me inadmissible”, said the premier. “Although I had gone out to meet everyone without leafing through the Cencelli manual, because the numbers would have said something else. But I was interested in forming a team that worked, an unassailable, serious, adequate, well-balanced government. And I believe I have succeeded ”.

Salvini and Berlusconi

With Salvini, for the Prime Minister, “a new and different relationship has been established. She understood what could and what could not be done and helped me find solutions. In some situations he asked me to help him, in others I asked him – she said -. Mutual frankness without controversy. A mediator? Well, the fact of not taking sides with Berlusconi a priori helped me a lot ”.

With Silvio Berlusconi, on the other hand, “there was some more misunderstanding, the daughter of the passing of the torch. When you live certain epochal moments, it is fatal that there are shocks. I do not know how well he was advised at the beginning, but I must acknowledge the clarity of understanding what the priorities were in the end so as not to disappoint those who believed in us and in the return after eleven years to a center-right political government. His speech on confidence delivered in the Senate on October 26th was beautiful and important, and I was happy to applaud him ”.

Meloni in the interview with Bruno Vespa then also told why he calls Italy “Nation” rather than “Country”. “Because the country is a physical, closed and delimited place, while the nation is a place of the soul that holds together culture, identity, sharing”.

Macron

A passage of the interview is dedicated to the first meeting with Emmanuel Macron, which took place in Rome: “We chatted for an hour face to face on the terrace of the Melia hotel. We are people who both love frankness and we have talked about everything with the utmost clarity, about the things that unite us and those that divide us. I illustrated our decision to defend the made in Italy brand. I have contested the predatory attitude that France has shown on some occasions, I have found a perfect community of intentions in the defense of food sovereignty, which France also cares a lot about. We talked about Libya, immigration, infrastructure. I told him: dear Emmanuel, you defend French interests, I defend Italian ones. On some things we will get along, on others we will fight. But loyalty and frankness can only bring benefits to our relationships. I found him absolutely in agreement on this line ”.