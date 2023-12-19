Giorgia Meloni, influence and institutional commitments cancelled

Due to a flu condition, today's commitments of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, are cancelled. Today the prime minister should have presided over the control room on the Pnrr and the Council of Ministers. Then the speech at the XVI Conference of Italian Ambassadors in the world was scheduled.

Meloni-Giambruno at his daughter Ginevra's performance last Monday

On Monday, however, before the flu struck, Giorgia Meloni had been to her daughter Ginevra's school play. A few meters away from her was her ex-boyfriend Andrea Giambruno who, as Dagospia reports, “was scrutinizing her thoughtfully”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

