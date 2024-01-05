Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assured Ukraine of the continued support of the Group of Seven major democratic industrialized countries for Kiev. According to Italian media, Meloni announced in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday, Thursday, that the Ukraine crisis will be the focus of Italy's presidency of the G7.

Italy has held the presidency of the group since the beginning of the year. The other members are the United States, Germany, Canada, Britain, Japan and France. After the phone call, Zelensky thanked Meloni for her support, including Ukraine's desire to join the European Union.