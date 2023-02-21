Home page politics

From: Nadja Austel, Stefan Krieger

Split

With the first anniversary approaching, there is no end in sight to the Ukraine war. China wants to mediate. Italy pledges support. The news ticker.

+++ 7.40 p.m.: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday. At a joint press conference, she promised her host further military, financial and civilian support from Italy. When it comes to arms deliveries, your country is concentrating on air defense. Nobody should look the other way in the matter of the Ukraine war. A defeat of Ukraine also carries the risk of invasion of other European countries, said Meloni according to the German Press Agency (dpa).

Among other places, Meloni visited Bucha in Ukraine, where Russian troops had massacred civilians at the beginning of the war of aggression. Accompanied by Attorney General Andriy Kostin, she laid flowers in memory of the victims.

Giorgia Meloni visiting Kiev. © NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / IMAGO

+++ 4:22 p.m.: The CDUForeign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter has warned that Putin’s aggressive policies are not limited to Ukraine. It is important for Germany not to become a party to the war, “but we are already a war goal,” he told the rbb broadcaster. It is also important to stabilize other threatened states, he particularly mentioned the Republic of Moldova.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: China is pushing for a peace plan

+++ 1.15 p.m.: China is concerned about a possible escalation of the Ukraine war. While the leadership in Beijing is still not criticizing Moscow, it accuses the United States of fueling the crisis. “China is deeply concerned that the conflict could escalate and even spiral out of control,” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Beijing. China is committed to peace talks and dialogue to consider all countries’ interests and seek common security, Qin Gang said. “At the same time, we urge relevant countries to immediately stop fanning the flames, stop blaming China and stop chanting ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow,'” the foreign minister said.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

+++ 11.40 a.m.: EU Commission Vice Frans Timmermans has expressed reservations with regard to the peace initiative announced by China in the Ukraine war. A peace plan can only work if Russia withdraws behind the borders of Ukraine, Timmermans said on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday (February 21). The only way to a peace plan is to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders. “If we start from the assumption that borders will be respected, then all hell will break loose.” Timmermans made it clear that it is not yet clear what the peace plan might look like.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian ambassador puts pressure on Scholz

+++ 10.50 a.m.: The Ukrainian Ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to state that his country must win the war against Russia. “I very much hope that the Chancellor will express that,” said Makeiev on the “Frühstart” program on RTL and ntv. In fact, the chancellor and the federal government have long been doing what is appropriate.

Even almost a year after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Scholz has not yet clearly committed to a victory for Ukraine. He said only that the country “must not lose” the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin “must not win”.

Tank deliveries: Rheinmetall delivers Marder at the end of March

+++ 10.20 a.m.: The armaments company Rheinmetall confirmed that its contingent of “Marder” infantry fighting vehicles would be delivered to Ukraine without delay. “It is agreed to deliver at the end of March. They’re already finished here,” said CEO Armin Papperger in Unterlüß. The federal government had announced that it would hand over 40 armored personnel carriers to Kiev. Of these, 20 are said to come from the stocks of the Bundeswehr, and 20 more will be supplied by Rheinmetall.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: China defends itself against allegations

Kiev/Moscow – China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has expressed concern about a possible escalation of the Ukraine war. Presenting a concept paper on the Global Security Initiative (GSI) by State and Party leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday (February 21), Qin Gang said, “China is deeply concerned that the conflict could escalate and even spiral out of control.” Criticism However, the foreign minister did not continue to practice with Russia because of its war of aggression.

China is committed to peace talks and dialogue to consider all countries’ interests and seek common security, Qin Gang said. “At the same time, we urge relevant countries to immediately stop fanning the flames, stop blaming China, and stop chanting ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow.'”

He dismissed growing international concerns that China, like Russia in Ukraine, could launch a war to conquer Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of the People’s Republic. The democratic island republic, on the other hand, has long considered itself independent and seeks international recognition as a nation. The US has committed to Taiwan’s defense capability.

On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on Friday, China announced its own peace initiative to resolve the conflict. It was initially unclear whether a concrete plan would be presented beyond the current concept paper. It only mentions the Ukraine crisis in one sentence with the support of “dialogue and negotiations”.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: China’s announcement is met with skepticism

China’s announcement was greeted with international skepticism because the communist leadership in Beijing is backing Russian President Vladimir Putin and is taking a front against the US and NATO.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning recently put the Chinese position in a nutshell: “The USA are the ones who triggered the Ukraine crisis.” They are also “the biggest factor fanning the crisis”. However, the alliance with Russia is increasingly isolating China in the world. Diplomats in Beijing warned that the peace initiative could only be a kind of propaganda flight forward.

With his previously presented Global Security Initiative, Xi Jinping is relatively vaguely pursuing a “new concept of security” in the world. In addition to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, it is about cooperative, sustainable and “indivisible” security, compliance with the UN Charter, consideration of the “legitimate security interests of all countries” and the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and consultation. (editorial with agency material)