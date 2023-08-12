The migratory pressure in Italy, which is facing a record of arrivals and shipwrecks, begins to put the Government of Giorgia Meloni on the ropes. With more than 3,000 people disembarked in 24 hours in the ports of Lampedusa, the island closest to the African coast, and Porto Empedocle, in southern Sicily, which is expecting hundreds more this Saturday, the failures of the systems have become clear. rescue and foster care in Italy to deal with the situation. The head of the Government has even asked for help from NGOs that operate in the Mediterranean to deal with various emergencies, in contradiction with its own regulations for rescues.

Meloni promised that the strong hand against immigration, his historic electoral battlehorse, would mark a turning point in Italy and in Europe. But the reality is that ten months after he came to power, not only has the situation not changed, but it has become more complicated and the management of migratory flows continues to be Rome’s pending issue, conditioned by a Europe that does not The long-awaited consensus of the Twenty-seven has just advanced.

The situation in recent days is becoming overwhelming. Between Thursday and Friday, more than 3,000 migrants flocked to the island of Lampedusa. It is an extremely high number; For weeks, with favorable weather conditions, landings on the island have been close to a thousand people daily.

This marked increase in the number of people who go to sea on the central Mediterranean route is generating numerous problems, both in Lampedusa, where the first reception center, run by the Red Cross, is overflowing daily, and on the high seas. . The mayor of the island, Filippo Mannino, has been demanding the action of the European Union for some time. “Europe must provide a special law to address all issues that affect not only the human rights of migrants, but also the rights of citizens living permanently in Lampedusa,” he says.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross points out that “the situation is under control” and explains that this Saturday around 1,000 people will remain in the facilities, since numerous transfers are being made to other, more appropriate reception centers. The one in Lampedusa is designed so that migrants can be identified and spend very little time in it. The spokeswoman reports that the migrants arrive “tired” after a long journey “that often does not begin in Libya or Tunisia”, but much earlier, and details that they are being treated by doctors and psychologists “who listen and accompany them”.

At sea, the situation is also critical. The rescuers cannot cope and in recent days there have been shipwrecks. In the most recent, 41 people died near Lampedusa after the precarious metal boat in which they were traveling capsized and sank after colliding with a large wave, according to the accounts of the four survivors.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The emergency situation became evident on Friday, when the Italian Government, in an attempt to stop the landings, demanded the Astral, the Open Arms NGO ship carrying 59 castaways, to take the migrants to Tunisia, where they had probably left, instead of Italy, claiming it could be a safe port for them. After the protests of Astral, the Executive granted the landing in Porto Empedocle, in Sicily. “Tunisia cannot be considered a safe landing port, since it is an authoritarian regime where the rights of asylum seekers are not respected. In addition, in recent months the Tunisian government has been carrying out a xenophobic policy against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, who have been victims of violence and in many cases have been detained and abandoned in the desert without water or food,” he criticizes. an Open Arms spokesperson.

The central Mediterranean is a hot spot these days due to the large number of migrant boats in the water, most of them in precarious conditions. For this reason, the Italian government, in contradiction even with its own regulations approved at the beginning of the year, has been asking NGO boats for weeks to carry out multiple rescues, that is, to help several boats on the same voyage before heading to port. The regulation approved by Meloni, in the framework of his confrontation with the NGOs, stipulates the opposite: that humanitarian ships carry out a single rescue per mission and return to port immediately after.

However, the situation has reached such a critical point that the Italian government has been forced to ask the NGO boats for help. The case of Astral, which has carried out seven rescues, all coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard, and 18 assistance interventions in three days, is a sample. “The Italian coastguards are not capable of responding to all the calls from ships in difficulty alone. The one-bailout rule imposed by the government is inapplicable in practice. The commander of a ship and also the Coast Guard have the obligation to provide assistance whenever there are dangerous situations and possible shipwrecked persons,” says the Open Arms spokeswoman. And she calls for “a European search and rescue mechanism that can guarantee people’s lives and respect for their rights.” “For now, Europe continues to choose the path of agreements with illiberal states,” she adds.

The high number of arrivals is also putting the state reception system, currently saturated and previously reduced by the far-right government, against the ropes, to the point that the Ministry of the Interior has desperately asked regional government delegations to find 50,000 new places reception before September 15.

In the first days of August, around 160 people trying to reach the European coast lost their lives in the central Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration. So far this year, more than 2,000 migrants have died on this route, which the United Nations body qualifies as the most dangerous sea crossing in the world, due to the duration of the trip, which can last days, and also “to the employers increasingly dangerous smuggling, gaps in search and rescue capacity, and restrictions on NGO rescue work.”

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, since January more than 96,000 people have arrived in Italy by sea; it is more than double that of the previous year in the same period and the highest figure since 2017. The European Border Agency, Frontex, attributes these marked increases, among other things, to the fact that the mafias that organize trips from Libya The US and Tunisia have significantly lowered their prices “in the context of strong competition between criminal groups.”

A group of rescued migrants after disembarking in the port of Lampedusa, on August 10. ELIO DESIDERIO (EFE)

After the shipwreck this week near Lampedusa, the opposition has also harshly criticized the alleged ineffectiveness of the migration agreement that the European Commission signed with Tunisia last July, with the mediation of Italy, and which proposes providing funds to the country in exchange for manage migratory flows and that Brussels intends to turn into a model for other countries of origin and transit in order to curb arrivals.

The Democratic Party (PD), the 5 Star Movement (M5S) and +Europa have denounced the failure of this type of pact. “What more do Meloni and the EU need to understand that, as they are proposed, the agreements with Tunisia and Libya do not work and that the only way is regular entry channels and a European search and rescue mission at sea? ”, maintains the PD MEP and former Lampedusa doctor Pietro Bartolo. He is seconded by deputy Riccardo Magi, from + Europe. “The deal with Tunisia is another gift of money to the dictatorial regimes in North Africa, which are given carte blanche to abandon migrants in the desert, while having no effect on those who embark to come to Italy. “, says.

After the dramatic shipwreck of Cutro (Calabria), in which at least 94 people died a few meters from the beach in February this year, Meloni assured that his government would work so that something similar would not happen again and promised that Italy would persecute human traffickers all over the world. “We are used to an Italy that was mainly in charge of looking for migrants in the Mediterranean; what this government wants to do is pursue traffickers all over the globe, because we want to put an end to human trafficking, ”he launched. Months later arrivals are picking up.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.