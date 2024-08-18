It’s a continuous, objectively disproportionate attention…

In the air of this apparently calm Italian summer there is something new, clues and signals that expert eyes read as a calm heralding a judicial storm. It does not matter in what sequence they move: sometimes the judiciary starts first, supported then by the press and by complacent politics (for example, the Toti case), other times it is the opposite: the press campaign starts, the party follows and justice will surely arrive right after. Well, as you can read on The Newspaperthere is not a day that a group of newspapers known not only for their political orientation hostile to the government but also for an excessive and suspicious contiguity with the public prosecutor’s offices do not talk about the Melonsbut be careful here is the news – not of Meloni Giorgia, that would be normal, but of Meloni Ariannaher sister, as well as her long-time companion in her long and successful political adventure.

It is a continuous, objectively disproportionate attention – said with respect for his role as head of the political secretariat of Fratelli d’Italia both from a journalistic and political point of view, almost as if he wanted to create a case at the table to offer cooked and eaten to who knows who. It is a chiseled work, every day a piece – sometimes packaged as a “behind the scenes”, other times as an “indiscretion”, still others as “sources who ask for anonymity” – is offered to the public opinion to tell of a busy Arianna Meloni making and unmaking the most delicate state appointmentsto place friends left and right.

When she was appointed Josephine of Foggia at the head of Terna, the first woman to lead a state-owned company, some wrote that she had been chosen because she was a friend of Arianna Meloni and this is still maintained today, despite the prime minister’s sister having declared without the possibility of being denied that she had never met her and probably never seen her. Nothing, the machine continues as if nothing had happened, the first attempt having failed, they try again on the same road. A few days ago an article appeared in which it was said that Giorgia Meloni had delegated negotiations on Rai appointments to her sister. A new complete denial, no reply but a relaunch with an article in which it is claimed, without any proof, that Fratelli d’Italia is about to propose a change at the top of Ferrovie dello Stato, out with the current CEO, in with a friend of Arianna Meloni, Sabrina De Filippis.

The second actor of the infamous “Palamara method” also promptly enters into play: politics. The senator of Italia Viva Raffaella Paita – you always read about it The Newspaper – he told the agencies: «Yesterday Arianna Meloni was in the newspaper for her influence on Rai appointments, today for the State Railways. At this point I ask myself: couldn’t they directly make her minister for the implementation of the Program? Parentocracy». Well, in fact Paita knows a thing or two about «parentocracy», being the wife of a gentleman who was president of the Port of Genoa (a politically appointed position) even in the years in which Renzi – head of the party of which Paita is national coordinator – was Prime Minister. But that’s not the point, even if Italia Viva’s activism on the matter (in addition to Paita, the false news about Arianna are taken up and amplified by both Maria Elena Boschi and Matthew Renzi) suggests that there is indeed a hidden maneuver underway, a field in which Renzi has always excelled; that it is not simply a question of unfounded reconstructions, thrown out at random to fill the pages of the August newspapers short of arguments, nor of politicians who dive in with a vengeance in the hope of obtaining something in the game of nominations. No, there is something more murky, namely that one writes with morbid insistence not to recount facts, but to try to determine one. In other words, and without beating around the bush, preparing the ground to bring the judiciary to investigate Arianna Meloni.

Yes, but for what? A clue is precisely in Raffaella Paita’s statement, when she hypothesizes her “influence on the nominations”. Here is the hypothesis of a crime that, it is no mystery, is whispered in hopeful expectation these days in the journalistic and judicial rooms of the former Palamara System: influence peddling, a crime that lends itself well to accusations in the absence of anything better or evidence, given its unpredictability.

«Of elusive consistency“, some jurists sceptical about its validity have even written.

In this ugly story two things are certain. The first is that Arianna Meloni has no decision-making power on any nomination; the second is that Georgia Meloni She is not the type to be intimidated by threats, even if they involve one of the people closest to her in the world.

The attempt to sew on Arianna Meloni a role that does not have to put his sister and the entire government in difficulty is now obvious, instigators and executors are starting to have names and faces. It will not count to restore the truth, but at least now we must play with open cards, a terrain on which the cheaters lose much of their arrogance and their cunning.

Read also/ Salvini at Meloni’s farm. EU Commissioner, Rai appointments and relationships in the Cdx on the agenda – Affaritaliani.it