Italy is the only major western country that has joined the Chinese Belt and Road project, which is reviving the Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond, with huge spending on infrastructure.

In an interview with the daily Il Messaggero, Meloni said it was too early to speculate on a decision Italy regarding staying within the project, which it signed in 2019, and sparked criticism from Washington and Brussels.

“Our assessment is very accurate and cross-stakes,” Meloni said. The agreement expires in March 2024 and will be renewed automatically unless one of the parties notifies the other of its desire to withdraw with three months prior notice.

In an interview she gave to Reuters last year before she came to power in the September elections, Meloni openly disagreed with the move taken in 2019, saying she had “no political will … to support Chinese expansion in Italy or Europe”.

Meloni indicated that while Italy was the only one of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries to sign the Belt and Road Memorandum of Understanding, it is not the European and Western country with the strongest economic and trade relations with China.

“This means that it is possible to establish good relations, also in important areas, with Beijing without necessarily being part of a comprehensive strategic decision,” she said.

Earlier this month, a senior Italian government official told Reuters that it was highly unlikely that Italy would renew the Belt and Road Agreement.

The first test of the right-wing government’s stance on China looms when Rome reviews a shareholder agreement for tire maker Pirelli, of which China’s Sinochem is the largest shareholder.

China is one of the largest markets for most of the G7 countries, especially the export-dependent economies such as Japan and Germany.

At a summit held early last week, G7 leaders pledged to “reduce risks” without “decoupling” from China, in a move officials and experts said reflects European and Japanese concerns about pressuring Beijing too hard.