The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, accompanied by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, traveled this Sunday to Lampedusa, the epicenter of the migratory emergency in the Mediterranean and a reflection of the challenges that Italy and the EU face, to demand a tough hand from Brussels. “The objective should be repatriations, not the redistribution of migrants” among the Twenty-Seven, requested the far-right leader. And she warned: “The future of Europe is at stake here, because the future of Europe depends on Europe’s ability to face the great challenges, such as these uncontrolled migratory flows.”

Meloni insisted that the only way to confront the migratory emergency is to work in the countries of origin, preventing migrants from getting on boats and jumping into the sea to reach Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen tried to satisfy some of Meloni’s classic demands, although without showing a high level of commitment, without providing great new features and avoiding going into too many details. The president of the Commission presented on the island, which is closer to Africa than to Italy, a ten-point European plan to contain irregular immigration and share the management of the transfers of migrants arriving on the Italian coasts and those of the repatriations, in cases where the necessary circumstances do not exist to grant asylum. Von der Leyen stressed: “For me it is very important to be here because irregular migration is a European challenge and needs a European response.” And she added: “We will be the ones who decide who comes to Europe and not the traffickers.”

The program announced by the European leader consists of ten commitments, which include different possibilities of collaboration between the EU and Italy. Among others, Brussels is considering updating European legislation against human trafficking – a measure that Meloni has demanded since he came to the Government -, increasing awareness and communication campaigns to discourage crossings through the Mediterranean and defining new legal and safe humanitarian corridors. They also include increasing voluntary return to countries of origin from transit countries and strengthening maritime and air surveillance of European borders.

Also appearing in one of the points is support for the solidarity mechanism so that other European countries that want to join voluntarily transfer migrants arriving in Lampedusa out of Italy. This system has already been in place for a few months and Germany interrupted it with Italy a few days ago, although it later reactivated it after the massive landings on the Italian island.

Meloni had called on the President of the Commission to “immediately accelerate” the implementation of the agreement signed in July with Tunisia to contain the rise in irregular migration in the Mediterranean and to transfer the agreed 250 million euros to the African country. In Lampedusa, Von der Leyen limited herself to pointing out that the EU “will work with Tunisia on the implementation” of the pact and that it will accelerate “the awarding of new projects and the disbursement of funds”, without specifying deadlines.

The Italian Prime Minister has once again demanded from Brussels “a European mission, even naval if necessary, in agreement with the North African authorities”, to “stop the departure of the barges, verify in Africa who has or does not have the right to asylum, and welcome into Europe only those who really have the right.” Von der Leyen pointed out that she will “study” the possibilities of expanding naval missions in the Mediterranean and promised to implement the training of the Tunisian coast guard to stop departures from the country, which is currently the main port of departure for the vessels that are arriving in Italy.

The president of the Commission also offered Rome the support of the European Asylum and Border Agencies in the bureaucratic procedures that are put in place after disembarkation, such as taking fingerprints of migrants to register arrivals, interrogations or the submission of documentation to the competent authorities.

A lightning visit

The Italian Prime Minister invited the President of the Commission to travel to Lampedusa on Friday, after nearly 12,000 migrants arrived on the island in just six days. It took just a few hours for Von der Leyen to accept the invitation. It has been a whirlwind trip. The official plane that took them to Lampedusa did not even turn off its engines. Ursula von der Leyen and Meloni spent just over two hours on the island. In just under an hour they toured the main points through which migrants arriving across the sea pass and then held a joint press conference at the airport that lasted just under an hour. The two leaders showed themselves at all times with a serious countenance and a distant attitude; there was no sign of complicity between them anywhere during the visit.

Firstly, they went through the first reception center, which is at the limit of its strength, with a capacity of 400 places and where on Sunday around 1,500 migrants still remained, waiting to be transferred to other centers in Sicily and the peninsula. The workers and volunteers who manage the structure guided the delegations. Hundreds of migrants who are crammed into the facilities these days greeted the Italian and European authorities by raising their hands, demanding attention, and some applause was also heard. Although Meloni and Von der Leyen never stopped to talk to them or had any interaction with the group. The night before the visit and early in the morning, several volunteers were busy cleaning the surroundings of the reception center, which these days were full of garbage, food scraps and empty water bottles.

The delegations then moved to the port where the migrants disembark and where about 150 people arrived during the night. The landings have not stopped in recent days, although they have been considerably reduced and on Sunday, unlike the previous days, there was no group of migrants waiting to be transferred to the reception center.

Meloni and Von der Leyen looked at the dozens of empty, rusty and dilapidated barges that were piled up in the port and were carrying migrants who arrived on their own in Lampedusa. The president of the Commission promised to offer help to Italy to destroy those ships.

An “open sky prison”

The President of the Commission and the Italian Prime Minister arrived accompanied by the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson. Throughout their brief tour of the island they have encountered protests from citizens, which on Saturday broke out against the management of the Government and the EU and asked that Italy permanently establish two boats off the coast of Lampedusa to rescue migrants. in the sea and transfer them to other places. They do not want Lampedusa to become an “open prison” for migrants, like Lesvos. Meloni got out of the official car to speak with a group of protesters, whom he thanked “for the welcome they are giving to migrants in these difficult times.” “Let’s hope they don’t just come to take a photo and forget about us again tomorrow,” shouted a woman in a circle of citizens, to applause.

Giacomo Sferlazzo, coordinator of the demonstrations, protested: “They come here, lock themselves in a room and say the same things as always. They should say: ‘Be calm, we are working for your peace, for the rights of migrants, and to keep the situation in a state of calm, where we will all see our rights guaranteed.’ Until they do this, it is better that they do not come to Lampedusa.”

At the subsequent press conference, both the Italian Prime Minister and the President of the Commission thanked the Lampedusans. “They have been facing a very difficult situation for a long time. We are committed to improving the conditions of the island,” said Meloni and recalled the 45 million euros that his Government has allocated to the local administration to manage arrivals. “In these dramatic days the local community has continued to do everything possible to support the men, women and children who have arrived on this island. This incredible solidarity is heartwarming,” Von der Leyen said.

From Brussels, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated that European leaders will talk about migration at the informal summit that they will hold on October 6 in Granada, under the Spanish presidency of the EU Council this semester, and explained that they will return to discuss the matter at the formal meeting that will be held on October 26 and 27. “Migration is a European challenge that requires a European response. No Member State will be left alone,” Michel wrote on the social network X (former Twitter).

