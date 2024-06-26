European elections, the vetoes on Meloni and the conservatives

There is not even time to welcome with satisfaction the news of a sort of pre-agreement on the names of the so-called top jobs, which immediately raised walls and vetoes against centre-right groups. According to the respective presidents of the groups, liberals and socialists really don’t seem to want to hear about a possible agreement with Giorgia Meloni and with his group of European Conservatives.

One of the clearest, in the last few hours, was Iratxe Garcia Pereza loyal supporter of the socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez (and for this very reason very “recommended” as the Spanish media mischievously write) just confirmed as the leader of the European socialists, with the approval of the Democratic Party of Elly Schleinwho would be responsible for the nomination, who prefers to do a favor to his mentor Sanchez, an icon for the Italian left.

“For the socialists ECR and ID represent the Red line“, declared the president of the Group, responding to a question on the possibility of including members of the conservative group in the negotiations for the presidencies of the parliamentary commissions. “We are open to negotiating with all pro-European forces but the the far right is the red line”. As if Giorgia Meloni’s foreign policy in recent months had not amply demonstrated its worth Europeanism and his proud Atlanticism.

But perhaps Iratxe Garcia is in her third term in the European Parliament, member of the Federal Executive Commission of PSOE from the 2014with the position of federal secretary for the European Union, is perhaps too prosaically faithful to the left’s portrait of the prime minister and his group.

For her, for Ecr there is no space for any type of negotiations, forgetting that the group has become the third largest in the Eurochamber, having overtaken the liberals of Renew.

But the liberals themselves were equally forceful about the Italian prime minister’s group, because the socialist’s words were followed by those of her Renew counterpart, Valérie Hayer: “We have already expressed our position: no political agreement with Ecr. Our red line is clear for us at Renew. Ecr is the far right, the Pis Polishis Giorgia Meloni’s party, it is Reconquete in France. So no political agreement with this either. We support the EPP, S&D and Renew coalition, because this coalition is pro-European and constructive. Ecr is a far-right group”, these are the words of the president of the party Macron. In short, a clear closure which frankly goes against what appears to be the spirit undertaken by the main force of the European Parliament, namely the People’s Party, who instead have expressed intentions of great openness towards Meloni’s conservatives.

The response from the co-president of the group is very harsh in this regard, Nicola Procacciniwho accused the two policies of wanting to return to a climate of obscurantism of the ’70s and also quoting the secretary of the Democratic Party, who certainly up until now has been anything but tender with European conservatives: “Schlein and Garcia Perez talk about red lines as if we were in the ’70s. Decades pass but the Italian left and that of Brussels they always demonstrate the same anti-democratic tics. Anyone who has a political idea different from theirs must not have the right to express themselves, participate or hold an institutional position. Even if after a legitimate popular election,” the Melonian MEP said in a statement.

“On the other hand – he added -, it is a classic: they lose the elections and then try to divide the winners, demonizing part of them, in order to continue to make good and bad weather in the institutions. The heirs of one of the worst totalitarianisms of the last century continue to have the same anti-democratic impulse. In Schlein’s case there is also the aggravating circumstance of wanting to damage Italy, privileging party affiliation over national one stops with his hands.”

In short, the European Council on Thursday and Friday, if these are the premises and the climate that reigns in the European Parliament, it could also only be the first round of a dispute that could even continue after the important French legislative elections.