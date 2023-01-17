Meloni-Pope Francis, how Chigi-Vatican relations are changing: the analysis

The first meeting in Vatican which he had Pope francesco right after the holidays he was right with her, with Giorgia Meloni, the first female prime minister of the Republic. It’s true that he’s probably benefited him more than her but it’s still a signal which has many political reverberations. Let’s start with an observation: the Melons – like the rest of the center – right, has never particularly loved Pope francesco and he also says it explicitly in his autobiography “I’m Georgia” (Rizzoli), published in May 2021.

Let’s say that it often has to dealing with books published too soon (or too late) but in any case Meloni was then engaged in an “image construction” phase which was part of a very specific project to conquer power. In facti the leader of FdI remained consistently in opposition for the entire duration of the XVIII legislatureand for this she was rewarded by voters as opposed to centre-right allies like Salvini and Berlusconi who instead have succumbed to the lure of power.

The relationship between the centre-right and Pope francesco they have always been difficult because of his pastoral vision particularly focused on social issues. But be careful. Bergoglio it is not at all “leftist” as one might naively think. Bergoglio is a Peronist Argentine and Peronism was a very ambiguous mixture of right and left, with a preponderance of the first.

It is a accentuated populism and this may make the Pope look like a leftist progressive but he is not. It is enough to see all the acts of Bergoglio’s life to realize this. The Pope also had relations with the Argentine dictator Jorge Videla, we talked about it here (click to read).

The impetuous and undiplomatic character which is the same as Giorgia Meloni confirm this vicinity. But the key point is that the leader of Fratelli d’Italia is a fervent, convinced and traditionalist Catholic even if critics often tease her about the fact that she is not married and actually lives together more uxorio.

Anyhow there is no doubt that Meloni is a practicing Catholic, so much so that she is often seen at mass on Sundays at her Church of Santa Maria del Carmelo in Mostacciano, led by the dynamic Don Fernando Altieri. So the prime minister’s relationship with Catholicism is deep and not superficial.

After all, people on the right have always been Catholic, if not very Catholic, even if certain underlying contradictions persisted, as in the case of the divorced George Almirante and in general of the MSI which in 1974 sided in favor of divorce.

