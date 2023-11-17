Meloni and the G7 in the villa involved in the Roman tangentopoli. The case explodes

Italy is preparing to host the G7 and the location of the world summit between the world’s greats has already been identified. Georgie Melons he chose Borgo Egnazia for the meeting to be held from 13 to 15 June 2024, a resort in the Itria Valley in Puglia. But perhaps the prime minister – as we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – did not know what that villa is involved in a remarkable history of Clean Handsthe so-called “Roman Tangentopoli“. The protagonist, the owner and founder of Borgo Egnazia, the tax lawyer Sergio Melpignano, who died of illness in 2015, who in the golden years was a friend and consultant to all the barons of Roman power. In the early nineties he stumbled into the vortex of judicial investigations with months of prison, dramatic interrogations and trials. It all ended with a plea deal of one year and six months for corruption. The Resort came purchased before arrest. A little before the catastrophe, Melpignano had the fabulous idea of ​​investing in that piece of Salento south of his native village, Fasano.

On the contrary: “The idea was suggested to us one Caltagirone summer while we were picking the chamomile flowers”. Queen of all possessions she remained widow Marisa Lisi, former teacher, also from Fasano. But now about this judicial affair on the web there is no longer any trace left. Try – continues Il Fatto – to look for Sergio Melpignano on the Internet. Will find excellent tourist reviews. Lots of gossip. Praise for golf records. Nothing about the investigations and on the revelations incorporated, except for some remnants of local news. Everything cleaned up. All whitewashed by summer business. All ready for welcome the 7 MasterChefs of the Earth next 13-15 June 2024. Giorgia – who spent a few days in Borgo Egnazia, as usual knows nothing. The scandal is no longer there, archived.

