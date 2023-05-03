Meloni and the social “Beast”: Tommaso Longobardi’s file

The video by Georgia Melons announcing the new Work decree directly from the room of Palazzo Chigi a few minutes into the Cabinet, caused quite a stir. Here’s who and what is behind the new one communication choice of the premier. Sunday evening – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the decision Of delete there conference print scheduled for May Day, the morning after the online tours in the halls of power inspired and filmed by his digital communication manager: Thomas Longobardi: the young web guru chosen by the premier. Born in 1991a psychology graduate, with a past made up of consultancy on the social profiles of various companies, five years ago Longobardi made a choice: that of drop everything and follow Giorgia Meloni and also thanks to the change of communication on social media, Fdi from 3% it rose to become the first party to the latest policies.

Under the direction of Tommaso LombardsMeloni’s “Beast”, has transformed Palazzo Chigi in a movie set. Tommaso Longobardi tells how the idea of ​​the Prime Minister’s video was born to anticipate the approval of the decree on work on May 1st. “When you chose not to hold press conferences, for the complaints of the labor unions and for the closed newspapers, – says Longobardi – it was precisely the president of the Council a propose Of realize a video to explain the Council of Ministers, says Longobardi. Chatting with her we have developed that format. That is, a Meloni who walk through the rooms of Palazzo Chigi, opening doors, including that of his office, and finally arriving in the council chamber, where all the ministers had been only warned three minutes in advance…”.

