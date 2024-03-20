Meloni and the defamation trial against two Sardinian men: the fake adult video

Georgie Melons reported two men, they are a father and a son and the charge against them is defamation. TO Sassari the proceeding was opened following the prime minister's complaint. And there was testimony in court of Meloni herself, as offended party. It was therefore decided for the trial – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the case had been opened there last October against two men, father and son, accused of having published in 2020on an American site, manipulated porn videos with the face of the leader of the Brothers of Italy instead of that of the actresses.

The hearing – continues the Corriere – was scheduled for July 2nd. Meloni, who joined as a civil party and requested a compensation for damages of 100 thousand euros (who in case of victory will give to charity), is included in the prosecutor's list of witnesses. The two defendants from Sassari, the father aged 73 and the son aged 40, must answer for defamation against Melonswhich at the time he was not prime minister and that he had filed a complaint after some of his collaborators had become aware of the diffusion of the videos”deep fake“.