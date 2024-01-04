The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to ''congratulate Italy on having assumed the presidency of the G7 and thank it for its constant support within the G7 and in Ukraine's path to EU accession''. Zelensky himself wrote this in a tweet saying that he had ''informed Prime Minister Meloni of Russia's recent mass attacks against Ukraine''.

The Ukrainian leader said he was ''grateful to Italy and personally to Giorgia for their willingness to continue strengthening Ukraine's air shield. Additional air defense saves lives and supports normal life in our cities''.

Zelensky added that they ''discussed joint defense production and the contribution that Ukraine and Italy can make in strengthening not only our two nations but the whole of Europe and global security. We paid particular attention to the upcoming meeting of Formula Pace consultants and our joint work on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine''.

This is Meloni's first conversation with an international leader since the start of the Italian Presidency of the G7. Expressing solidarity with the victims of recent Russian bombings across the entire Ukrainian territory, President Meloni assured that the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine will be at the center of the Italian Presidency of the G7 and confirmed the Italian Government's continuous support in every area of ​​the country for the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peacecommunicates a note from Palazzo Chigi.