Meloni and Salvini sing at the Deputy Prime Minister’s party | VIDEO

There is controversy over a video that has gone viral on social media, showing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her deputy as well as Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini singing at the birthday party of the secretary of the League.

During the party for Salvini’s 50th birthday, which was held in a room on the outskirts of Milan and which was also attended by the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini duetted on the notes of Marinella’s song by Fabrizio De Andrè.

A curtain that was not particularly appreciated and which comes a few hours after the discussed CDM which was held in Cutro, where yet another massacre of migrants took place a few weeks ago.

Just today morning, Saturday 11 March 2023, the body of a girl was recovered in the Ionian Sea, presumably between four and five years old, thus bringing the number of victims of the shipwreck in Calabria to 74.

According to the families of the victims, the video of Meloni and Salvini singing while the search for the bodies continues in Calabria is yet another slap in the face to the victims of the shipwreck.

“Everyone is free to do what they want, we would all like to be happy and celebrate something but today we are in mourning and have nothing to celebrate” he told The Republic the cousin of one of the dead in the shipwreck.

“I don’t want to make a political comment because I’m not a politician, but it’s all terribly sad. I have the horror of those bodies in my head, I can’t forget them and they haven’t even come to say a word of comfort to us” added the man who, despite the past days, still harbors the hope that his cousin is alive. “perhaps that he left that same night of arrival after having reached the shore by swimming”.