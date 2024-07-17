The Prime Minister’s commitment to North Africa on the migrant front continues

There is anticipation today in Libya for the arrival of the Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloniand of the Minister of the Interior, Matthew Piantedosito participate in the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum (TMMF), a conference on the fight against illegal migration organized by the Government of National Unity (GUN) of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba. The latter received yesterday evening, for the occasion, the Maltese Prime Minister, Robert Abela and the delegation accompanying him. The two parties had an extended meeting, in the presence of numerous ministers and officials from both parties, in which they discussed the follow-up to the dossier on cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration, on the exchange of prisoners of citizens of the two countries, on cooperation in the field of the fight against terrorism, in addition to the dossier on energy and investments.

The two sides signed the renewal of the memorandum of understanding between the two governments in the field of combating illegal immigration. The two sides agreed to accelerate the holding of the meeting of the 28th session of the Libyan-Maltese Joint Committee, led by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, with the aim of activating memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements in various fields, and developing the appropriate legal framework for them. Together with Italy, Malta is also one of the most important guests of the forum that will take place today in Tripoli, which aims to be a “serious discussion platform to create a practical and strategic framework that ensures the achievement of development in African countries to reduce the migratory phenomenon”, the Libyan government wrote yesterday on Facebook. The Forum, explained the head of the Libyan government Dabaiba, will have “broad participation at the presidential and ministerial levels of the countries of Sahel-Saharan Africa together with their counterparts in Europe”.

