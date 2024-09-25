Musk: “No romantic relationship with Meloni”

A malicious rumor from the United States bounces back to Italy: between Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk the agreement would not be only political. “I was there with my mom. There is absolutely no romantic relationship with Prime Minister Meloni,” X owner Elon Musk said. commenting on the photo published on social media by science journalist Simon Goddek in which Giorgia Meloni and Musk, sitting at a table next to each other, look into each other’s eyes. The photo was taken during the gala in New York of the “Global Citizen Award 2024”, awarded this year to the prime minister. The award was presented to her by Musk himself. Goddek insinuated in his post that there could be more than friendship between the two. “We all know – he wrote – what happened next”.

Elon Musk, presenting the award to Meloni, in his introductory speech, said that the prime minister is “a person I admire”, calling her “honest and truthful”. Meloni, Musk said, “has done an incredible job, Italy is recording record growth and employment”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni published a photo on X showing her receiving the Global Citizen Award from Elon Musk, which was awarded to her yesterday by the Atlantic Council, saying “deeply grateful” to the entrepreneur for his words of appreciation. “It was a great honor for me to receive this illustrious recognition, for which I thank the entire Atlantic Council. I am also deeply grateful to Elon Musk for his words of esteem and for giving me the award”, wrote the premier. Musk yesterday expressed, in his introductory speech, “great admiration” for Meloni, calling her “honest and truthful”.



Meloni has a great friendship with Billionaire tech innovator, space pioneer, and X owner, Elon Musk. You can very well term this dynamic duo “Muskloni” Video and first pics from @andst7 pic.twitter.com/mwr4tHbv2p — Robert Kearney (@Robkearney1981) September 24, 2024