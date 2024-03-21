After the photo ended up on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, the prime minister Giorgia Meloni intervenes on the 'case' via social media: “I notice the uproar from various opposition members because – writes the Prime Minister on Instagram – to the words of the leader of the Greens Bonelli addressed to me in the Chamber, 'don't look at me with a disturbing look', I replied ironically covering my face so as not to arouse anxiety in my colleague. I don't know what he meant by 'disturbing look', but I apologize to my colleague and to anyone else who may possibly feel intimidated”, the Prime Minister's words.

Bonelli: “Am I intimidated? No, it's you who doesn't have an institutional posture”

“Am I intimidated? No. The problem isn't even apologies, the point is that when the prime minister comes to the chamber, she must act as the prime minister and have an institutional posture, which she doesn't have. Yesterday in the chamber I was talking about serious, serious issues, the tragedy of Gaza, and the prime minister's frankly annoying facial expression is something that is not seen in any parliament hall, in Europe or in the world.. Grimaces, jokes, glances while talking about relevant issues… no. You may or may not agree but you listen then you respond. However, I don't feel intimidated, I have never been intimidated by anyone, but I invite you to assume an institutional posture when you come to the Chamber”. This is how Angelo Bonelli commented on the Prime Minister's post to AdnKronos.