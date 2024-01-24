Meloni and Giambruno, twist: the prime minister invites him to her birthday party. PHOTO

Relations would be very relaxed. Despite the farewell via social media last October, after the outbursts sent by Strip the News in which he talked about foursomes and which generated a real media earthquake. Did Giorgia Meloni invite her much talked about ex-boyfriend Andrea Giambruno to her party? Diva and Woman he doesn't seem to have any doubts. Post photos in the weekly magazine in the newsstand issue. He also puts the prime minister at the 47th birthday party and the journalist on the cover.

“Giorgia Meloni invites Andrea Giambruno to her birthday. Great exclusive: the only photos for the 47th anniversary of the prime minister”, headlines the newspaper. The prime minister blew out the candles among intimates. The evening took place at sister Arianna's house. She celebrated her birthday on January 15th. In the shots you can see Giorgia crossing the road. She is holding a large bouquet of flowers. Her ex, however, is immortalized while she leaves the building after dinner.



Image source: Diva and Donna

The following day, the 16th, “a party was organized on the terrace of the FdI offices in the Chamber with about a hundred guests”wrote the Corriere della Sera on the 17th. About a hundred guests present. “Italian sparkling wine, a trolley with five cakes – including a Montblanc cake and a fruit tart – and trays of pastries and pretzels accompanied the toast”, the newspaper added. Although some gossip speaks of a bond that was never truly broken, it is possible that they continue to date for the good of the little girl. Moreover, Giorgia herself, in the long post in which she announced her farewell after 10 years, had underlined: “I will defend what we have been, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I have not been able to love mine. I have nothing else to say about this.”.

