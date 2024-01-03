Italy takes over the presidency of the G7, Meloni at the forefront

Georgie Meloni assumes the presidency of the G7 for Italy, the intergovernmental forum made up of the seven states with the largest economies on the planet. These are the USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy, while the EU is permanently invited. In short, it is a small group, an exclusive club, an elite, which has the world financial levers in its hands.

The G7 was created in 1975, when Canada joined the informal group of six previous states. From 1998 to 2014 there was also the G8, with the rulers already mentioned plus Russia. The G7, in practice, deals with all world problems from its economic perspective. The functional definition on the Foreign Ministry website is: “The G7 is a forum that in recent years has taken on an increasingly important role in protecting the international system based on democratic rules and values ​​and in meeting the challenges of our time”.

Are provided four official meetings which will be attended by Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, and the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for Italy. One in April in Capri and one in the autumn in Fiuggi with the foreign ministers, one on international trade in Reggio Calabria in July and finally that of the economic development ministers scheduled for next autumn in Pescara. The most formally important summit, at least formally, is then that of the Heads of State and Government, which is instead planned for Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia.

The minister Tajani will have an important role and describes how Italy will move: “The presidency will have a natural projection into the Mediterranean, where we have the responsibility to promote solutions that favor peace and stability for the entire region, starting from the conflict currently underway in the Middle East. We will also continue to support Ukraine with conviction, also on the reconstruction front”. And then again: “Particular attention will be given both to Balkansan area that has always had strategic importance for the stability of the whole of Europe, bothAfricaa continent with which we want to promote equal, effective and mutually beneficial partnerships with African countries, for the security and resilience of the continent”. But the themes will also be technological and scientific ones such as the fundamental one of Artificial Intelligence, the (intelligent) protection of the planet, the issues of migration with the direct involvement of African countries.

The G7 is there great opportunity for Giorgia Meloni. In fact, it is not unknown that the Prime Minister has made foreign policy his privileged field of action, raising Italy's image on a global level and guaranteeing it a recognized role. Received with distrust, Washington and Brussels had to change their minds and Italy was a trusted ally in the wars in Ukraine and Palestine, always moving within the international mainstream but not giving up, when necessary, to impose its vision as in the case of new ESM, the European Stability Mechanism, which saw Italy alone in not proceeding with ratification, a decision strongly supported by the leader of the League Matteo Salvini.

Italy then acquired new international relevance for a country that is among the world's elite after years in which its institutional representatives went to Brussels and Washington with “hat in hand”. Therefore for our country the deserved recognition of the prestige of being a great nation, despite the continuous actions of home-made spoilers who never miss an opportunity to denigrate it.

READ ALSO: Meloni president of the G7. Not an easy challenge, great opportunity. The analysis

Subscribe to the newsletter

