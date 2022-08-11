Emanuele Fiano, deputy Pd on Facebook:

15 July 2020. The Delrio resolution was voted in Parliament with which the Government was given a mandate to negotiate the adoption of the Next Generation EU and the related Recovery Plan. All the right-wing center vote tightly against. On October 13, 2020, the Senate approved the report of the 5th and 14th committees which endorsed the guidelines presented by the government for the definition of the NRP. All the parties of the center-right abstained from voting on the majority resolution.

Then if we want to continue, in the European Parliament, on 10 February 2021 it was voted for the official institution of the “device for recovery and resilience” (the so-called “Recovery Fund”), Fratelli d’Italia abstained, on 24 March 2021 , again in Brussels, the approval of new Union revenues was voted “to prepare the launch of the Recovery Fund”, six out of seven of the Brothers of Italy abstained, again in Rome Finally, on April 26, 2021, in occasion of the government communications in view of the transmission of the PNRR to the EU Commission, Giorgia Meloni’s party abstained on the majority resolution, which committed the government to transmit the PNRR to the EU Commission.

Now Giorgia Meloni could kindly tell us in what sense her statement is worth: “We have always been in favor of the #RecoveryFund, we abstained on the PNRR because #Draghi handed it over to Parliament an hour before the discussion and I cannot vote for a document that commits 250 billion for Italians if I don’t know what is written inside “?

Now, the election campaign is fine, but the Italians are mature enough to know the truth. You have never been in favor of the NRP, neither in Rome nor in Brussels. Paper sings. And not from Draghi on, from before.

Subscribe to the newsletter

