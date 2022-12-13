Meloni in the Chamber: “Italy plays a leading role on the international scene”

“More Italy in Europe and not vice versa“, in the war between Russia and Ukraine “we will continue to do our part”, however the Union must be united against the Russian invasion: this is the Meloni government lineremarked today by the prime minister on the eve of the European Council, in a hearing at the Room. “It was no coincidence that the first trip abroad as chairman of the board was at the EU institutions. It was a choice that moved from the conviction and awareness that it wouldn’t have been difficult when put to the test

Energy: EU Energy Council closes without agreement on price cap

The work of the extraordinary Energy Council ended after a meeting that lasted more than eight hours but without reaching an agreement on the price cap. “There has been moderate progress but the definition of the thresholds remains”, diplomatic sources explain. The discussion is postponed to the Energy Council on 19 December where, in the event of an agreement, the other regulations will also be approved.







demonstrate how far the reality of the government was from a certain defeatist and interested story made abroad and the belief that Italy can and must play a leading role in Europe having as its guiding star the defense of the national interest”, this is how Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begins in the Chamber at Montecitorio for communications preceding the European Council of 15 and 16 December.

“We have always debated, sometimes decisively, vehemently, around the hypothesis that there should be more or less Europe in Italy. We have hardly ever wondered whether there should be more or less Italy in Europe. The our goal, rather than more Europe in Italy, is more Italy in Europe, as befits a great founding nation”, remarks Meloni again. “In Europe we must not limit ourselves to ratifying the choices downstream, but contribute to determining them upstream. To steer European integration towards a more attentive approach to citizens, families and businesses. And we have all the credentials to make an authoritative contribution”.

