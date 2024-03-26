Europeans, Meloni and Salvini increasingly distant. Le Pen attacks the prime minister at the League event

The event sovereignist organized by Matteo Salvini to Rome has increased the distances even further between the League And FdI. Georgie Melons she is furious with her ally. She gets tired of his attacks. Incredulous for the video with which Le Penduring the event, attacked the prime minister eliciting an ovation from the audience. And therefore – we read in Repubblica – he sends his trusted man in Brussels, Nicola, to Agora Procaccinito counterattack: “It was a mistake not to distance yourself and, indeed, applaud!”. Instinct would advise her to have a showdown, reason requires her to wait for the right moment to close the game. It resembles an ultimatum: stop, before it's too late.

Salviniin response, – continues Repubblica – chooses instead to lash out again against Palazzo Chigi: “For months the League has been hoping for a united centre-right, in Europe as in Italy. Unfortunately, up to now they have arrived only vetoes on Le Pen and our allies. Let's hope that no one in the coalition that leads the country prefers it govern the EU with Macron and the socialistsrather than with the League and its allies”. But Tajani he immediately distances himself from the Northern League member, participating in an event with the EU commissioner Gentlemen. “It's the numbers that decide. We – says Tajani – are the EPP and let's not go with Le Pen and the AfD. We are pro-Europeans and for the Bornlet's follow our path and not create controversy.”