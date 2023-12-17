Meloni against Schlein: “Don't insult those who had the courage to come”

In the speech with which she concluded Atreju, the Fratelli d'Italia party, Giorgia Meloni did not spare criticism towards Elly Schlein.

Speaking about the refusal by the Pd secretary to participate in the Fdi event, the prime minister declared: “It reminded me Ecce Bombo by Nanni Moretti: do you notice me more if I come and stay away or if I don't come at all? I make a left-wing quote.”

Then the attack: “I read that the secretary of the PD said 'I see people who are there to gain credit with those in charge and obey the orders of those in charge'. Well, dear Elly, you can also decide not to participate, but there is no need to insult those who have accepted an invitation, demonstrating a courage that you evidently lack”.

The reply from the secretary of the Democratic Party was immediate, stating: “While it is celebrating in Atreju, the government leaves 900 thousand families in poverty without any kind of help, it raises money from the poor only to finance its tax amnesties. Dear Giorgia, don't continue to insult Italians.”

“Once upon a time it was said panem et circenses, you are taking bread away from families. And just give a third-rate show with subversives who would like to hang people upside down. The limit is full, go back to work and take care of poor work: because it is you who lacked the courage to come to Parliament to vote against the minimum wage, you preferred to cancel the discussion. But you cannot cancel the problems of the Italians in your pathetic show.”