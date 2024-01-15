Meloni government, funds cut to the South. Between missed delegations and change of priorities

The South it is not at the center of the Meloni government's agenda. More than a year after the new executive took office, the situation for the Noon is sadly known. Already dismantled – we read in Repubblica – the Cohesion Agency, the SEZs eliminated and centralized, the equalization fund was cut. Also missing is the report on the Pnrr and they were 7.6 billion cancelledwith an ax on suburbs and urban plans. From the windows of Palazzo Chigi the South can no longer be seen. Giorgia Meloni's government has abandoned policies for the South: not just for the spending cuts estimated at around 20 billion, but also for the management of financing. A choice that begins on 22 October 2022. It is the day of the government's swearing-in at the Quirinale and the new Prime Minister does not know who to assign the delegation for the South. In the official statement it goes to the former Sicilian governor Nello Musumeciwho would have made him the sole minister of the South.

Read also: The Pope from Fazio: “Resign? A possibility. Gay couples must be blessed”

Read also: Lodi, restaurateur died. Suicide hypothesis after pillory. Controversy over Lucarelli

Instead – continues Repubblica – after 22 days of ballets and behind the scenes it comes entrusted to minister Raffaele Fitto, who already had mandates for European Affairs, the Pnrr and Cohesion Policies. A minister who in this year of government has demonstrated his not being able to manage all the files that he has on his desk. The result is the abandonment of a piece of the country. But there's more. While in Parliament it drives quickly differentiated autonomy dear to the League and to the minister Roberto Calderoli, with the latest budget maneuver comes the almost total cut of the Infrastructure Equalization Fund: 4.4 billion promised to the South from 2021. They won't come anymore. Trashed. Yet the Fund was created, fifteen years ago, to reduce the infrastructural deficit of the various areas of the country, with the South in the lead, precisely in view of the launch of the federalist plan. The only investment announced in the South is the Bridge over the Strait heralded by minister Matteo Salvini, who brought the Strait of Messina spa bandwagon back to life. But while waiting for the great work (to date there is no executive project with environmental authorizations), the joke: 1.6 billion of FSC funds intended for Sicily and Calabria were transferred to the Bridge.

Subscribe to the newsletter

