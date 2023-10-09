The third installment of the Pnrr has been paid. Meloni announces: “Let’s learn to believe in Italy”

Italy has collected the third installment of the Pnrr. This was announced by Prime Minister Meloni herself, through a video message published on her Facebook profile.

“As a result of long and important work, Italy today receives the third installment of the Pnrr from the European Commission, for an amount of 18 and a half billion which together with those already previously taken they have allowed us to collect approximately 44% of the entire amount of Next Generation Eu resources so far. And they are important resources that will be used to intervene in crucial areas such as justice, health, education, the labor market and research.”

The Prime Minister adds: “An important step for an Italy that finally returns to believing in its abilities. It is a demonstration of how Italy and the government currently in office have addressed this issue with extreme seriousness”, concludes Meloni.

The European Commission has so far provided 85.4 billion euros, which raises some important questions about the pace of implementation of the plan. Community executive spokeswoman Veerle Nuyts said Italy must meet certain criteria and implement specific reforms to receive payment of the third installment of the Recovery Fund. These reforms cover key sectors such as justice, education and water management.

An important step mentioned by Veerle Nuyts also concerns the improvement of railway infrastructure. Approximately 3,000 kilometers of railway signaling hardware and software will be implemented, allowing greater traffic capacity on High Speed ​​and other railway lines. This infrastructure will improve internal and external connectivity, allowing freight trains from other European Union member states to circulate in Italy more efficiently

What does the Pnrr provide?

The Italian Pnrr represents a unique opportunity for the country to face current and future challenges. However, full implementation of the plan is essential to realize its full potential. But the Pnrr is not limited only to reforms. It also includes significant investments in key areas such as renewable energy, social policies and digitalisation. These investments are crucial to creating a solid foundation for long-term economic growth and prosperity.

The Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto declares: “Today’s payment is also the result of close and fruitful collaboration with the European Commission and the result of very demanding work to achieve very complex objectives relating to reforms in the competition sectors, justice, public and tax administration, as well as education, the labor market and the health system. The payment also covers investments aimed at promoting the digital and green transition and supporting research, innovation and education.” , explains Fitto.“The work on the PNRR now continues unabated to obtain the positive evaluation on the request for payment of the fourth installment and on the revision of the Plan, including the new REPowerEU chapter”, concludes the Minister.

