A whopping six years in the past El Comidista interviewed melon and ham about their relationship as a common-law couple. On the point of divorce, they uncovered soiled laundry gathered over 30 years of compelled coexistence in campsites, each day menus and household barbecues.

Collectively, as in Paloma San Basilio’s track, they starred in one of many brightest pages of Spain’s gastronomy. Now it could be onerous for us to imagine, however they grew to become well-known all around the world and in France on melon à l´espagnole it’s our melon with ham of a lifetime. The duo took the aperitif to a brand new dimension, one during which mixing candy and savory was nonetheless the head of modernity. Okay, the style most likely got here to us from Italy, however the Spanish already ate this mixture within the mid-nineteenth century as a Puturrú appetizer and with a designation of origin: Piel de Sapo melon and Trevélez ham.

The culminating second of Melón & Jamón’s creative profession was the Seventies. There was no marriage ceremony reception or lodge buffet with out its corresponding platter of sliced ​​fruit wrapped in sausage. Like all outdated dishes, it died of success, a sufferer of low-cost variations primarily based on topped melons and infumable ham. The man endured somewhat longer at household summer time meals, these which might be made on the terrace, within the corral of the city home or illegally within the mountains. Flip-flops, promotional cap, paella and melon with ham: the 4 aces of the deck.

Relegated to the menus of an industrial property or the menu of stale bars, melon with ham skilled a short return to fame within the onerous years of molecular delicacies. When it grew to become trendy to reinterpret classics just like the deconstructed omelette or the tart with whiskey foam, our favourite duo got here again to life below the steering of Ferrán Adrià and the Roca brothers. In El Bulli it was resurrected as Iberian consommé with melon spherifications and in the Celler de Can Roca revived the plate with extra consommé and melon granita.

In full technical-culinary orgy he revived soup-shaped, foam or jelly after which disappear once more. It’s as much as us to resolve if this assessment was one thing of contemporary irony or true appreciation for the dish. The second choice is completely believable, and I prefer to assume that Adrià, like so many different followers of melonconjamonismo, enjoys consuming slices of melon wrapped in Iberian slices. As a result of the reality is that it’s nice. Don’t deny it, you additionally prefer it even in case you are ashamed to confess it.

The issue that this mixture has all the time had just isn’t in its style, genuinely stratospheric, however within the sensible features. Both you ate it by mouth, dripping juice from the corners and no ham past the primary chew, otherwise you did it with a knife and fork, trying like an fool. So immediately I convey you two pretty easy variations (no spherifications or tontunas) that respect the essence of melon with ham however make it one thing higher, a 2.0 simpler to eat and that, throughout the problem of constructing this dish one thing novel, they are going to increase multiple murmur.

The primary interpretation, extra purist and recent, makes use of very skinny slices of melon reduce with a peeler. With the identical thickness and measurement because the ham slices, they make the dish far more nice to eat and that the melon facet doesn’t predominate over the suckling pig. The second model passes the melon on the grill to caramelize it, creating a brand new sensation: the feel is softer, the flavour sweeter and, by the way, the ham is richer when heated in touch with the melon.

Problem

For melons. And for hams.

Substances

For six folks

1/2 Piel de Sapo melon (about 750 g with out pores and skin)

200 g of Serrano ham in very skinny slices

Floor black pepper

Additional virgin olive oil

Preparation

Sliced ​​melon

Lower 3 or 4 regular slices of the melon and take away the seeds. From the within (the place the pipes have been), take away slices in a longitudinal path with the assistance of a peeler. Lower the ham slices within the center lengthwise or in order that they’re comparable in measurement to the melon slices. Place twice as a lot melon as twice as a lot ham on every plate. Sprinkle with freshly floor black pepper and add somewhat olive oil on high.

Grilled melon

Lower longitudinal slices 1 centimeter thick from the melon. Take away the pores and skin and reduce rectangles or squares from the central half. Warmth a non-stick frying pan over medium warmth and place the melon fillets in it. Flip when frivolously browned and toast on the opposite facet. Take away the melon to the plates and place a slice of ham (whether it is longer, making folds) on high of every toasted rectangle.

When you make these recipes, share the consequence in your social networks with the hashtag #RecetasComidista. And if it goes mistaken, complain to the Chef’s Ombudsman by sending an e mail to [email protected]