Chinese-Indonesian restaurant signs flash on and off – the collection staged by scenographer Yannick Verweij is so lavish that it is reminiscent of the Sunset Strip. In the semi-darkness we hear in news fragments the history of the hospitality industry that was set up by Chinese immigrants in the Netherlands: such an iconic part of the domestic food culture that it was included in the Inventory of Intangible Heritage in 2021. In the middle of the plates is Happy (Charlotte Ha), who grew up in one of those restaurants and struggles with that legacy.

In Happy in Holland writers Sun Li and Tjyying Liu, both ‘restaurant children’ themselves, focus on the relationship between Happy and her mother. As polite as Happy’s mother is to her Dutch customers, she is commanding towards her daughter, who she expects to be helpful in the restaurant after school as well. In addition, Happy runs into the fact that she can never have a real conversation at home – her mother thinks talking about feelings is only something Dutch.

More attention

The relationship between Chinese immigrants and their children has received more attention in visual culture in recent years, resulting in wonderful films such as The Farwell (2019), Everything everywhere all at once (2022) and Turning ed (2022) op. What Happy in Holland adds to this is the specific angle of the Chinese-Dutch restaurant culture, which was adapted to the Dutch desire to eat cheaply and in abundance. The performance makes it painfully clear that Chinese-Indonesian restaurants could flourish because the owners worked very hard for little money, while they received little social recognition in return.

The parent-child relationship itself is less prominent, and that is mainly due to the text. Li and Liu make Happy explain all her thoughts and feelings directly to the audience, leaving Ha with nothing to play, and nothing for the audience to guess. Director Char Li Chung fails to find counterpoint in a text that is devoid of any ambiguity in his game direction, and then looks for it in melodrama: poor Ha has to burst into tears three times to add to the emotion to put.

Fortunately, the play’s secret weapon makes up for it. Mei Ling Wan-Im completely steals the show in the mother role: she firmly puts down both her toughness and her intransigence, two sides of the same coin. Until the end she remains herself undiminished, which makes both Happy’s resentment and her admiration for her mother tangible.