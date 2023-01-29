Home page politics

From: Vivian Werg

Split

Scholz maintains contact with Putin. Melnyk asks about the submarine, Selenskyj punishes Russia’s wartime accomplices. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Help for Ukraine: Melnyk asks about a German submarine

Melnyk asks about a German submarine Russia’s War Aides: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 185 companies and individuals.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 185 companies and individuals. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 1.15 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to continue trying to work towards an end to the war against Ukraine in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I will also be on the phone with Putin again – because it is necessary to talk to each other,” said the SPD politician daily mirror: “It’s up to Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine and end this terrible, senseless war that has already cost the lives of hundreds of thousands.”

Olaf Scholz hopes for more phone calls with Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Alexey Maishev

As long as Russia continues the war with undiminished aggression, the current situation will not change, said Scholz. Although the phone calls with Putin were “not impolite in tone”, he made it clear again and again that he wanted “to incorporate parts of his neighboring country by force”, which was “unacceptable”. “But it’s important to me that the talks keep coming back to the actual topic: How will the world get out of this terrible situation? The prerequisite for this is clear: the withdrawal of Russian troops.”

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

News about the Ukraine war: Melnyk asks about a German submarine

Update from Sunday, January 29, 11:00 a.m.: Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has suggested that Germany provide Ukraine with a submarine. “Germany (Thyssenkrupp) makes one of the best submarines in the world, the HDW Class 212A. The Bundeswehr has 6 such submarines. Why not send one to Ukraine?” wrote Melnyk on Twitter. This could drive the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea, Melnyk said.

Melnyk also criticized the fact that the German Navy had decommissioned the frigate “Lübeck”. Even if the ship is already 32 years old, it could have been delivered to Ukraine, or at least equipment that was on board.

Ukraine War News: Day 340 of Russian Invasion

first report: Kyiv – The Ukraine war has been going on for more than eleven months. There is no end in sight. Fierce fighting is currently going on, especially in eastern Ukraine. What is important on day 340 of the Russian invasion:

Ukraine war: the essentials in brief

Ukraine is asking for more arms supplies.

Ukraine has published a list of sanctioned companies.

Ukraine threatens to boycott the Olympics.

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv asks for the delivery of missiles

According to Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine and its allies are currently holding talks on possible missile deliveries. Talks are progressing rapidly, Podoliak told the Ukrainian broadcaster Freedom.

Ukraine needs missiles to forestall Russian attacks on Ukrainian settlements and civilians, President stressed Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly video message. Ukraine needs US-made ATACMS missiles with a range of 185 miles. Washington had previously refused to supply such weapons to Ukraine.

News on the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj puts sanctions into effect

At the same time, Zelenky imposed sanctions on 185 companies and individuals supporting Russia’s war of aggression. Accordingly, companies and entrepreneurs who transport personnel and military technology by train on behalf of the “aggressor state” will be punished, said Selenskyj in his video message every evening. The confiscated, available assets benefit national defense.

Belarusian companies that support Russia with transports are also on the list with 182 companies and three people. According to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the sanctioned companies are mainly in the fields of goods transport, vehicle leasing and chemical production active.

The President once again emphatically demanded that Russia not be admitted to the Olympic Games in Paris next year. Ukraine is threatening to boycott the Paris Games if athletes from Russia or Belarus are allowed there. Belarus is also a war party from Ukraine’s point of view. Zelenskyj had previously stressed that the Olympic principles were incompatible with war.

Nobody can ignore the fact that Russia is continuing its terror every day, said Selenskyj. In the city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 14 others injured in Russian rocket attacks against residential buildings on Saturday. With regard to the prospect of military aid from the West, the President emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs longer-range missiles to repel such attacks. (red/dpa)