Air alert across the country: Russia attacks Kyiv. Former ambassador Melnyk speaks out on Twitter. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

+++ 3.16 p.m.: The Ukrainian neighboring country of Moldova reports large-scale blackouts after renewed Russian airstrikes on several cities in Ukraine. “After Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine’s energy system in the past hour, we have massive power outages across the country,” Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu wrote in the Telegram news service. The utility Moldelectrica is working to solve the problem.

The governor of the Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi announced that the nuclear power plant there had been disconnected from the power grid after the latest attacks. The media also reported emergency shutdowns in two other power plants. It was initially unclear whether there was a connection between these incidents and the power outages in Moldova.

News about the Ukraine war: brother-in-law of ex-ambassador Melnyk almost hit by Russian missile

+++ 2:58 p.m.: The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, said he was personally affected by the Russian air raids on Kyiv. The current Deputy Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter: “Deadly rocket hit a residential building, right next to my brother-in-law’s apartment. He is shocked, thank God he and his family were unharmed, but unfortunately there are victims.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least three people were killed in the Russian attacks on Kyiv. Six other people were injured, the military administration said in the online service Telegram. Accordingly, a two-story residential building was damaged in the bombing.

Andriy Melnyk was the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin for a long time. (Archive image) © Christophe Gateau/dpa

According to the Kiev City Hall, the water supply failed throughout the city. “Because of the bombing, the water supply is cut off throughout Kyiv,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Specialists are on duty to restore them as quickly as possible. The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, called on the population of the capital to stay in shelters.

Ukraine War: Explosions in Kyiv – air alert raised across the country

+++ 2:16 p.m.: Explosions are reported again from the Ukrainian capital. In Kyiv, a critical infrastructure object was also damaged by the Russian shelling, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in the Telegram news service. It was initially unclear which building it was. The terrestrial television failed for a short time and there were stronger fluctuations in the already ailing power grid. According to the Kiev military administration, one person was killed and another injured in an impact on a two-story apartment building. Air alerts went off across the country.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope

Explosions – some of which were caused by anti-aircraft defenses – were also reported from the Odessa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions. There was initially no information on possible victims. According to Mayor Andriy Sadowyj, the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was initially completely without electricity after attacks. “Russia celebrates its designation as a terrorist state with new rocket attacks against the Ukrainian capital and other cities,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

News about the Ukraine war: Concerns about accidents in Zaporizhia – exclusion zone around nuclear power plants?

Update from Wednesday, November 23, 12:54 p.m.: In the Ukraine war, the whole world continues to look with concern at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is now considering building a nuclear exclusion zone around the nuclear power plant.

“IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi met a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director-General Alexei Likhachev in Istanbul today for consultations on operational safety aspects at Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and on the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone.” , the IAEA said on Twitter on Wednesday (November 23). A similar exclusion zone has existed around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine for decades. In 1986, the worst nuclear accident in human history happened there.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia fires on civilian convoy – baby saved

First report from Wednesday, November 23: Kyiv – According to Ukrainian sources, Russian soldiers opened fire on cars full of civilians. A convoy of civilian cars was shot at in the village of Kamyanske, the State Service for Emergency Situations (DSNS) wrote in the messenger service Telegram. The DSNS is a Ukrainian agency that reports to the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior and includes the fire service and civil protection.

The shots were reportedly fired as rescue workers attempted to tow the cars off a dirt road. “People fleeing the war were on their way to Zaporizhia but were stuck on the washed-out road because of the bad weather,” the Telegram post said.

After three hours, the emergency services were able to successfully complete the rescue operation, and nobody was injured or killed. According to the DSNS, after the end of the shelling, all vehicles continued their journey to Zaporizhia. A baby just two months old was also among the rescued.

Ukraine war news: Great Britain delivers helicopters for the first time

Meanwhile it became known that Great Britain supplies helicopters to Ukraine for the first time. Like the transmitter BBC reported, should Kyiv received a total of three Sea King aircraft. The first helicopter has already arrived in Ukraine. British specialists have trained their Ukrainian comrades in Great Britain in recent weeks. Both the British Air Force and Navy had used Sea Kings but retired them in 2018. The helicopters can be used for anti-submarine and search and rescue missions.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace also announced 10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine ahead of a meeting with allies in Oslo. Previously, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Kyiv, announced, among other things, the delivery of 125 anti-aircraft guns and anti-drone technology. At the beginning of November, the British Ministry of Defense had already promised Ukraine the delivery of 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, there is winter equipment for the Ukrainian army such as sleeping bags, sleeping mats or warm clothing.

Also the United States have already provided helicopters to Ukraine this year. These were 16 Mi-17 helicopters of Russian design. (with agencies)