Mellunmäki | The demolition of vandalized houses started in Mellunmäki

A few hundred people lived in the houses to be demolished. The new Mellunpuisto will have apartments for up to two thousand residents.

Helsinki In Mellunkylä, the demolition of the wrecked houses that were vandalized has finally gotten up to speed in the summer.

Throughout the spring, HS reported how houses awaiting demolition were vandalized. Fires were lit in them and graffiti was done on the walls. In addition, movable property was stolen and broken into. Things were also thrown out the windows.

Now the structures are crushed by machine power.

The demolition decision concerns seven old apartment buildings located on Pallaskentie and Ounasvaarantie. The houses to be demolished were built in the 1960s, so they are actually not very old. In their case, however, it was decided that they would no longer be renovated.

The walls of the demolished houses were filled with graffiti already in the spring. See also Comment | Politics is often done outside the halls - Studying absences is still important

He takes his place 16 apartment buildings. The new block is named Mellunpuisto.

A few hundred people lived in the houses to be demolished, but Mellunpuisto will have apartments for up to two thousand residents.

The project also aims to promote the City of Helsinki’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. Mellunpuisto will be partly energy self-sufficient. The site utilizes solar energy and geothermal energy.

Mellunpuisto will have four small blocks with green courtyards. The main material of the houses is brick. The tallest building will have 12 floors, the others will have 6–9 floors.