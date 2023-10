A little before midnight, the fire was reported to be under control.

9.10. 23:55

In an apartment building A fire broke out in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki on Monday evening, the rescue service of the city of Helsinki announced at 23:41 on the message service X (formerly Twitter).

One person was rescued from the balcony using a lift platform.

According to the rescue service, the fire was under control at about a quarter to midnight.