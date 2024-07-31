Melli on Perugia-Juventus 2000: “We tried to reach an agreement to draw, but…”

“In the locker room we tried to reach an agreement with Juve to draw and they would go to the play-off. The Juve players did not accept this proposal, especially Davids, Zidane and Montero. It was a secret talk between the most important players. We played an irregular game that ended as it did because of an episode”, Former Perugia player Alessandro Melli, guest of the podcast ‘Non è più domenica’ hosted by Rocco Di Vincenzo and Matteo Fantozzi, recounts an episode that happened on May 14, 2000, the day Juventus lost the championship, which was then won by Lazioafter the Bianconeri’s 1-0 defeat at the home of the Umbrians under a downpour on a pitch that was very heavy and almost unplayable (the match started 71 minutes late due to rain).

“We were safe and had nothing to ask for in the championship – says Alessandro Melli – Juve had to win to win the championship, and they were coming off a week of controversy. Gaucci was linked to Lazio and Banco di Roma, during the week he asked us to do everything to win and that he would also give us a prize because he wanted Lazio to win the championship, for personal interests. If we had lost he would have taken us to China for a retreat”, he says.